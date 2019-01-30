Dean Shiels joins Coleraine on 18-month deal after release by Derry City

Dean Shiels helped Derry City win the EA Sports Cup last September

Former Northern Ireland striker Dean Shiels has become Coleraine's latest signing during the transfer window.

Shiels, 33, was released by Derry City earlier this month after being signed by the club last June when his father Kenny was in charge at the Brandywell.

The Magherafelt man's career has included spells at Kilmarnock, Rangers and Dundalk.

"Dean will provide us with experience and the know how," Coleraine boss Rodney McAree told the club's website.

"He will add a level of professionalism not only on the pitch, but at training and around the club.

"His versatility means he can play in two or three different positions and that's a massive boost."

Shiels' father managed the Bannsiders for a time during the 1990s.

The midfielder was part of the Rangers team that won promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2016.

He underwent eye surgery in 2006, having lost sight in one eye in a domestic accident when he was eight years old.