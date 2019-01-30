Ben Stevenson: Colchester United sign Wolves midfielder

Ben Stevenson in action for Colchester
Stevenson joined Wolves for an undisclosed fee having progressed through the Coventry youth set-up

Colchester United have re-signed Wolves midfielder Ben Stevenson on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the U's, playing 13 games and scoring twice.

He joined Wolves from Coventry in 2014 but did not make a senior appearance while at Molineux and also had a loan spell with FC Jumilla in Spain.

Director of football Tony Humes told the Colchester website: "He is someone who fitted in very well last season."

