Mike van der Hoorn: Swansea City speculation 'not unsettling'

Swansea City captain Leroy Fer made his senior Netherlands debut in 2010 and has won a total of 10 caps

Defender Mike van der Hoorn says Swansea City's players are not concerned over further potential departures at the club.

Striker Wilfried Bony is expected to complete a loan move to Qatari club Al-Arabi while Leeds United are known to be interested in winger Daniel James.

Captain Leroy Fer had also been close to a deal with French side Lille before the move stalled on Tuesday.

"I haven't heard any concerns," said van der Hoorn.

"It is what it is, if players leave then the club will look for solutions. It's not unsettling."

Midfielder Fer, out of contract in the summer, is thought to be open to making the move to Lille.

However, Lille are waiting on their own departures - with midfielder Thiago Mendes linked to moves - before pressing ahead with interest in the Netherlands international.

Fer, 29, also suffered a hamstring injury during Championship Swansea's 3-3 draw with Birmingham City.

On the prospect of losing Fer, van der Hoorn admitted it would be a blow before adding: "We can't guess about things.

Daniel James made his senior Wales debut against Albania in November 2018

"Speculation is there but it is not a done deal and he is still a Swansea player. He's in our dressing room."

Although Bony's departure means a new striker would be preferable if there is to be any Swansea signings before Thursday's transfer deadline, a loan move for Leicester midfielder Andy King could be a possibility if Fer leaves.

Wales international King scored twice in 11 appearances for Swansea during the second-half of last season.

Van der Hoorn is also out of contract at the end of the season, saying talks are "ongoing" and that he is hopeful of progress after the transfer window closes.

He said: "A contract isn't agreed over one week, two weeks, sometimes you have to think and the club has to think but I think it looks good.

"I have ambitions and I hope Swansea still have the ambitions to go up - and when I speak to the manager they do, they still want to get into that top six.

"Maybe it won't be this season but we will try and work hard every day and keep the progress going with these young guys."