Cardiff City want Monaco defender Almamy Toure

Almamy Toure joined Monaco in January, 2015

Cardiff City are targeting a deal for Monaco defender Almamy Toure ahead of the 31 January transfer deadline.

Toure, 22, could be made available for a switch to the Premier League club with the right-back having struggled for game time in Ligue 1 this season.

The Monaco youth product, from Mali, was part of the side that won the French title in 2017 and has been reportedly valued at £8m.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has been keen on adding full-back options.

The Bluebirds boss missed out on Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne and a move for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze also fell through during this window.

But after watching his side lose at Arsenal, Warnock said he was concentrating on defensive options before January business closes on Thursday.

Warnock has ruled out moving for a striker in the wake of Emiliano Sala's disappearance.

The Argentine forward became the club's record signing after a £15m agreement with Nantes before the plane he was travelling in with pilot David Ibbotson disappeared over the English Channel on Monday, 21 January.