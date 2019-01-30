Karlan Grant: Huddersfield Town sign striker from Charlton Athletic

Grant has scored 14 goals in 28 games in League One this season

Huddersfield have signed striker Karlan Grant from League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 14 league goals this season, has signed until 2022.

Huddersfield are bottom of the Premier League, 11 points from safety and have scored just 13 goals this season.

"He is a natural goalscorer," said Terriers coach Jan Siewert. "He offers us something different to our current options."

"He's an athletic, pacy player and will really fit our playing style. He can play a big part in this club's present and future."

Huddersfield lost 1-0 to Everton On Tuesday and face Chelsea on Saturday, a game Grant will be eligible for.

