Portsmouth: Kenny Jackett still upbeat despite three straight league defeats

James Collins scored twice for Luton against Portsmouth as the visitors fell to a third straight league defeat

Kenny Jackett stressed there is still "a long way to go" in Portsmouth's promotion push despite a third straight defeat in League One.

Second-placed Pompey lost 3-2 at leaders Luton Town and slipped five points behind the Hatters.

"We can't brush this one under the table," Portsmouth boss Jackett said.

"We have to recognise where we've been defensively in the past three games, we have to look at what we did well and what we did poorly so we can improve."

Defeats by Blackpool, Oxford United and Luton have seen Portsmouth surrender a five-point lead on New Year's Day to now trail Luton by the same margin, although they do have a game in hand.

Jackett though is still confident about his side, who also face an FA Cup fourth round replay at QPR next Tuesday, and that more business can be done before the end of the transfer window.

"We're in the mix," he told BBC Radio Solent. "As ever, all that matters now is what we do going forward.

"If we can make the right additions for us to improve our team, we will be able to go again. There's spaces if we can find the players we think can improve our front line."