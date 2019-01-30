Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brown, Rangers, Lafferty, Hibernian, Lennon, Aberdeen, Hamilton, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scott Brown is poised to hand Celtic a huge 10-in-a-row boost by turning his back on a dream move to Australia - and putting pen to paper on a new two-year Parkhead deal. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon's exit from Hibs will finally be confirmed today by the club. Legal representatives from both sides spent yesterday locked in talks in a bid to thrash out an acceptable settlement. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has thrown down the gauntlet to Kyle Lafferty after the striker was left out of the match-day squad for Sunday's win over Livingston. (Daily Record)

Celtic are set to launch a late search for a central defender after loan star Filip Benkovic was crocked. The Croatian faces a spell out after being injured in Saturday's win against Hamilton. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian have not given up hope of signing Mark McNulty from Reading and are expected to make a third approach to the Championship club. (Scotsman)

Derek McInnes would like to add one more player to his Aberdeen squad before Thursday's transfer deadline - but it is unlikely to be Jonny Hayes. (Press and Journal)

Jamie Maclaren has told Hibs he wants to leave the club before this month's transfer window closes, with Melbourne City waiting in the wings to sign him. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Latvia-based Gordon Young has emerged as a shock contender to be the next Hamilton manager after they sacked Martin Canning. Paul Hartley, Jim Goodwin, Mark McGhee, Alex Rae, Barry Ferguson and Massimo Donati are also among the contenders. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts have pencilled in striker Uche Ikpeazu's comeback for the Scottish Cup tie against Auchinleck Talbot in 11 days' time. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has let on-loan striker Benjamin Kallman return home to Finland to rejoin parent club Inter Turku. (Courier)