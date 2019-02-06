Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone
- Hamilton have lost each of their six league encounters with St. Johnstone since the start of last season.
- St. Johnstone's six-match winning streak over Hamilton is their best-ever run of victories over a particular opponent in the Scottish Premiership.
- Hamilton have won just one of their past 12 league games (W1 D2 L9) and are winless since a 3-1 victory against St Mirren at the start of December 2018.
- St Johnstone have lost three consecutive league games by a 2-0 scoreline, however two of those matches did come against Celtic - prior to this, the Perth side had won three on the bounce.
- St Johnstone have kept 11 clean sheets in the Premiership so far this season - only Celtic have kept more (15).