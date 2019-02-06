St Mirren v Motherwell
- St Mirren have alternated between victory and defeat in their past six home Scottish Premiership clashes with Motherwell (W3 L3) - they lost 2-0 last time out in October 2018.
- Motherwell have lost two of their past three top-flight games against St. Mirren (W1), as many as their previous 12 such meetings combined.
- Since their opening day victory, St Mirren have won just one of their past 11 home games in the Premiership this season (W1 D1 L9), a 2-0 victory against Hearts in November.
- Motherwell have won four consecutive league games without conceding in the past three - they last went on a longer winning run in the league between February and April 2016 (run of five).
- St Mirren have just seven different goalscorers in the Premiership so far this season - no side has fewer.