Scottish Premiership
St Mirren19:45Motherwell
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • St Mirren have alternated between victory and defeat in their past six home Scottish Premiership clashes with Motherwell (W3 L3) - they lost 2-0 last time out in October 2018.
  • Motherwell have lost two of their past three top-flight games against St. Mirren (W1), as many as their previous 12 such meetings combined.
  • Since their opening day victory, St Mirren have won just one of their past 11 home games in the Premiership this season (W1 D1 L9), a 2-0 victory against Hearts in November.
  • Motherwell have won four consecutive league games without conceding in the past three - they last went on a longer winning run in the league between February and April 2016 (run of five).
  • St Mirren have just seven different goalscorers in the Premiership so far this season - no side has fewer.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24173457144354
2Rangers24146451183348
3Aberdeen24144639251446
4Kilmarnock24136535231245
5Hearts2413383129242
6St Johnstone2411492630-437
7Hibernian248883426832
8Livingston2486102626030
9Motherwell2493122533-830
10Hamilton2443171550-3515
11Dundee2435161849-3114
12St Mirren2433181650-3412
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you