Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
- Hearts have lost none of their past seven home matches against Livingston in the top tier of Scottish football (W4 D3), last losing such a contest in May 2002 (2-3).
- Livingston's 5-0 win over Hearts in their last league meeting ended their 13-match winless streak against them in the Scottish top flight (D5 L8). The result is Livingston's biggest-ever victory in the Scottish Premiership, with all five goals coming in the final 20 minutes of the game.
- Hearts have won four of their past five league matches (W4 D0 L1), as many victories as in their previous 14 Premiership matches (D3 L7).
- Livingston have lost four consecutive league games failing to score in each of the last three - they last went on a longer losing run in a single top-flight season back in 2005-06 (run of 13 straight defeats between December 2005 and April 2006).
- Steven Naismith has been directly involved in 12 of Hearts' 31 league goals this campaign (9 goals, 3 assists), five more than any other player.