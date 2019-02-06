Aberdeen v Rangers
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in three league meetings with Rangers (W1 D2), their longest such run without a loss to them in the top flight since April 2006 (four games).
- Aberdeen are one of only two Scottish clubs that Rangers have faced in all competitions under manager Steven Gerrard without yet winning (also Hibernian), with the Ibrox side drawing one and losing two of three meetings against Derek McInnes' men under Gerrard.
- Aberdeen have lost just one of their past nine Scottish Premiership games (W7 D1 L1), a 4-3 home defeat by Celtic back in December.
- Rangers have kept clean sheets in five of their past eight league games (W5 D2 L1).
- After their three penalty goals against St. Mirren on Saturday, Rangers have now scored more penalties (eight) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (Aberdeen and Kilmarnock are on six); they were the first side to score three penalties in a single match in the competition since Celtic against Aberdeen in November 2010.