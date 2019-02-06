Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Rangers
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Rangers

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in three league meetings with Rangers (W1 D2), their longest such run without a loss to them in the top flight since April 2006 (four games).
  • Aberdeen are one of only two Scottish clubs that Rangers have faced in all competitions under manager Steven Gerrard without yet winning (also Hibernian), with the Ibrox side drawing one and losing two of three meetings against Derek McInnes' men under Gerrard.
  • Aberdeen have lost just one of their past nine Scottish Premiership games (W7 D1 L1), a 4-3 home defeat by Celtic back in December.
  • Rangers have kept clean sheets in five of their past eight league games (W5 D2 L1).
  • After their three penalty goals against St. Mirren on Saturday, Rangers have now scored more penalties (eight) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (Aberdeen and Kilmarnock are on six); they were the first side to score three penalties in a single match in the competition since Celtic against Aberdeen in November 2010.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24173457144354
2Rangers24146451183348
3Aberdeen24144639251446
4Kilmarnock24136535231245
5Hearts2413383129242
6St Johnstone2411492630-437
7Hibernian248883426832
8Livingston2486102626030
9Motherwell2493122533-830
10Hamilton2443171550-3515
11Dundee2435161849-3114
12St Mirren2433181650-3412
View full Scottish Premiership table

