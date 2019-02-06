Dundee v Kilmarnock
-
- Dundee are winless in their last six home league meetings with Kilmarnock (D4 L2) since a 1-0 win in January 2015.
- Kilmarnock have won each of their past three Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee, their best-ever run against them in the competition.
- Dundee have won just one of their past 13 home league games (W1 D3 L9), a 4-0 victory against Hamilton in December.
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past nine Premiership games on the road (W4 D4 L1), keeping four clean sheets in their last six away games.
- Kenny Miller has scored five of Dundee's past six league goals at Dens Park.