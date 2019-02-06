Celtic v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
- Celtic have lost two of their past three league matches against Hibernian (W1), as many as their previous 21 such meetings combined - however, these two defeats were both away from home.
- Hibs are winless in their last 10 Scottish Premiership visits to Celtic Park (D3 L7) since a 2-1 victory in January 2010.
- Celtic have won four consecutive league games without conceding a single goal - they last went on a longer winning run in the league without conceding in November 2016 (six consecutive victories, no goals against).
- Hibernian have won just one of their past seven league games (W1 D3 L3), a 3-1 victory against St Mirren in January.
- Eight of the past nine Premiership goals Celtic have scored have come in the second half of games, including each of the last six.