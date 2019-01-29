Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke says club will lay new artifical pitch

The artificial surface at Rugby Park has been in place since the summer of 2014

Kilmarnock will lay a new artificial pitch at Rugby Park this summer as switching to grass would cost £10m, says manager Steve Clarke.

It had been suggested that the Scottish Premiership side would revert to a grass pitch for next term.

But at the club's annual meeting on Tuesday it was confirmed they will replace the existing surface and lay a secondary one behind the Moffat Stand.

"Economically it's the best thing for the club," Clarke told shareholders.

"They would have to find probably about £10m to put down a grass pitch and build suitable training facilities. So short to medium term it's the best option.

"It means all the players come to Kilmarnock, they engage with the community when they come to the town to train and I think that's really important."

Clarke also revealed he had signed defender Alex Bruce - son of new Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve - until the summer after he left Wigan Athletic.

Meanwhile, midfielder Iain Wilson has gone on loan to Queen of the South for the remainder of the season.