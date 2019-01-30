Neil Aspin: Port Vale manager resigns after less than 15 months in charge

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin has quit the League Two club after less than 15 months in charge.

The 53-year-old's exit follows just one win in 12 games in all competitions, with the club 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

Aspin's assistant Lee Nogan will also leave the club.

"I have decided that in the best interests of Port Vale FC that I must resign with immediate effect," Aspin said in a statement.

Aspin made 410 appearances in 10 seasons as a player at Vale Park, having begun his career at Leeds United.

"Anyone who knows me and who knows my association with the club as a player and now manager will know it is a very difficult decision and one I haven't taken lightly," he added.

"I inherited a very difficult job with the club staring relegation in the face.

"I am very proud of the job we did in keeping the club in League Two and we leave the club in a better place on and off the pitch.

"I fully accept results from December have been poor and expected to be higher up the table and know the players are capable of doing that."

