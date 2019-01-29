Jese Rodriguez: Paris St-Germain forward joins Real Betis on loan

From the section

Jese Rodriguez spent last season in the Premier League on loan at Stoke City

Paris St-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has joined La Liga side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.

Jese, 25, has played once for PSG this season, coming on as a last-minute substitute in last week's 2-0 French Cup win over Strasbourg.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Stoke City, scoring one goal in 13 appearances for the Potters.

Jese came through Real Madrid's academy before joining French champions PSG in 2016 in a deal reportedly worth £21.8m.

