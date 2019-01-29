Abo Eisa: Colchester United sign Shrewsbury Town winger on loan

Abo Eisa has scored twice in 13 appearances in all competitions for Shrewsbury

Colchester United have signed winger Abo Eisa on loan from Shrewsbury Town for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old, born in Sudan, has previously played for St Albans City, Uxbridge and Wealdstone.

"Abo was a player we watched closely and were keen to sign, and although we lost out to Shrewsbury for his signing last year, we have kept an eye on him," director of football Tony Humes said.

"He is a talented young player, and I'm sure he will be a useful addition."

