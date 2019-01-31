Scottish Championship: Eight teams to be shown live on BBC Scotland

Eight Scottish Championship sides will feature in the first batch of matches broadcast live on Friday nights on BBC Scotland's new channel.

Falkirk will be involved in the first two games - visiting Morton on 1 March before welcoming Ayr United seven days later - with a Highland derby next.

Partick Thistle then host Inverness Caledonian Thistle, before Dunfermline Athletic welcome Ayr.

Current leaders Ross County will then entertain Dundee United on 5 April.

The matches - which will kick off at 19:05 - will be the first since the announcement of the agreement to show up to 20 live Championship encounters over the next two seasons.