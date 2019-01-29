Ryan Sweeney: Mansfield Town sign defender from Stoke City on a free transfer

Ryan Sweeney
Ryan Sweeney has scored one goal in 31 games for Mansfield

Mansfield Town have signed Ryan Sweeney from Stoke City on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell.

The centre-back, 21, joins on a free transfer and has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, having played 31 games for the Stags this term.

London-born Sweeney joined Stoke from AFC Wimbledon in August 2016, although failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at the Potters.

Meanwhile, Stoke have also released under-23 player Mohamed Diallo.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you