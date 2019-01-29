Falkirk: Dundee Utd centre-back William Edjenguele signs

William Edjenguele
William Edjenguele has made eight appearances for Dundee United this season

Falkirk have signed centre-back William Edjenguele on loan from Scottish Championship rivals Dundee United.

The Frenchman, 31, was a regular under current Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon when he was in charge at Tannadice, but has since fallen out of favour.

He previously played for Coventry City and Bury, as well as for Panetolikos in the Greek Super League.

"We needed to add a bit of physicality and William will bring that. He is the the right type," McKinnon said.

William Edjenguele

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you