Akin Famewo: Luton defender joins Norwich City on 18-month deal

Akin Famewo's mother's side of the family are from Norwich and are Canaries fans

Norwich City have signed defender Akin Famewo from League One leaders Luton Town on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old centre-half played 12 games for Grimsby on loan this season, before returning to Kenilworth Road to complete the move to Carrow Road.

Famewo will initially join Norwich's under-23 side.

"I'm just so happy to be here," Famewo told the club website. "I've been wanting to come here for a long time."

"Norwich is where my mum's side of the family are from. It's a big thing for me to be here because since I was young, I was always interested in Norwich and my family are big fans of the club. It's a privilege to be here.

