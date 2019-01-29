Nathaniel Chalobah: Aston Villa consider loan move for Watford midfielder

Nathaniel Chalobah has made 12 Premier League appearances for Watford since joining from Chelsea in July 2017

Aston Villa are considering a loan move for Watford's England midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The 24-year-old joined the Hornets from Chelsea in 2017 for about £5m after a succession of loan moves.

He has made 10 appearances for Javi Gracia's side this season but has not started in the Premier League since an early December loss to Manchester City.

Chalobah made his debut for England as a substitute in the Nations League victory in Spain last October.

Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to bolster his midfield options before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Burnley defender Ben Gibson is another player on his radar should a deal for Chalobah fail to materialise.

The 26-year-old joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough in August but has featured only five times for the Premier League side.

The Villans are 10th in the Championship, four points outside the play-off places.