Daniel Fox: Wigan sign Nottingham Forest defender

Wigan Athletic have signed Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox for an undisclosed fee thought to be £300,000.

The 32-year-old Scotland international played 127 games for the Reds, with 21 appearances this season.

"Danny has great experience in the Premier League and Championship," boss Paul Cook told the club website.

"Our supporters would appreciate that leadership and experience amongst our very young back five has been something we have been searching for."

