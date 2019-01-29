Mitch Rose: Notts County sign midfielder after Grimsby exit

Mitch Rose joined Grimsby from Newport in January 2017

Notts County have signed midfielder Mitch Rose on an 18-month contract from fellow League Two side Grimsby Town.

The 24-year-old joins on a free transfer after his deal with the Mariners was cancelled.

The former Mansfield Town and Newport County player, who can also play as a defender, has scored four goals in 29 appearances this season.

"Mitch can play in central midfield and be a bit of a destroyer if you need him to be," said Notts boss Neal Ardley.

"He can also play at right-back - he's a good one-v-one defender who can get up and down. He gives us a lot of flexibility."

Meanwhile, Notts have agreed with Sheffield United to terminate the loan of Nathan Thomas, who made 29 appearances for the Magpies during the first half of the season.

