Newcastle United: Miguel Almiron to sign for club-record fee

Miguel Almiron helped Atlanta United win the MLS Cup in 2018

Newcastle United could be set to break their 14-year-old transfer record by signing Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron from MLS side Atlanta United.

The 24-year-old is travelling to Tyneside to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

Almiron is expected to cost Newcastle about £20m, breaking the previous record of £16m that was paid to Real Madrid for Michael Owen in 2005.

The 13-cap player would be the Magpies' first signing of the January window.

Almiron scored 13 goals last season as Atlanta won the MLS Cup for the first time.

He has scored 21 goals in 62 league appearances in his career, having previously played for Cerro Porteno in his home country and Argentina's Lanus.