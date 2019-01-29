Rangers: Matt Polster expected to sign as Jordan Rossiter holds talks about loan exit

Matt Polster (right) has been on trial with Rangers

Rangers are confident of signing Matt Polster from Chicago Fire, as fellow midfielder Jordan Rossiter holds talks about a loan move away from Ibrox.

Manager Steven Gerrard belives 21-year-old Rossiter will be the only departure this month, saying he does not "expect anyone else to go anywhere".

Polster is trying to complete paperwork on his deal before Thursday's deadline.

"That could be announced at any time," Gerrard said of the player who has one cap for United States.

"He has travelled to France to get the work permit application complete. We are confident that one will happen."

The 25-year-old Polster had impressed after arriving for training last month along with fellow American Andrew Gutman, but the former Indiana Hoosiers left-back has since taken up the offer of a trial with Celtic.

Gerrard, meanwhile, does not expect pre-contract signings Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones to become Rangers players this month.

Dundee are keen to hasten Kamara's departure for a fee, but Kilmarnock have no intention of selling winger Jones

"Where we sit right here, we assume that Glen and Jordan will join us next season," Gerrard said.

'Couple of different clubs' talking to Rossiter

Jordan Rossiter (right) has made 11 Rangers appearances in two years

Rossiter, who has been plagued by injury, has only made 11 appearances in two seasons since arriving from Liverpool and is poised to leave Ibrox for the rest of the season.

"There is a good, strong possibility he could go out on loan," Gerrard added.

"He is speaking to a couple of different clubs and hopefully we can get him out, for the boy's sake, to go and play and get regular games.

"He has missed a lot of football, so I'm hoping to find the right solution for Jordan to get more game time."