AC Milan 2-0 Napoli: Piatek double sends Milan through

Krzysztof Piatek scored twice on his first start as AC Milan beat Napoli to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Piatek, who joined from Genoa for £30m last week, calmly stroked home the opener on 10 minutes.

The Poland international then curled home his second from just inside the area to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Milan will face the winner of Wednesday's game between Inter and Lazio in the last four.

It was an impressive start to his Milan career for Piatek, who was brought in after top scorer Gonzalo Higuain left to join Chelsea on loan from parent club Juventus.

It didn't take long for Piatek to make an impact, the striker running onto Lucas Paqueta's long pass before calmly stroking the ball past Alex Meret to put Milan in front.

His second goal was even better, Piatek collecting the ball on the left of the area before shimmying away from two defenders and powering the ball into the corner.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma did well to palm away Adam Ounas' swerving shot as Napoli pushed to get back into the game in the second half.

Piatek was then given a standing ovation as he was substituted for Patrick Cutrone on 79 minutes.

Gennaro Gattuso's side held on for the win and just their third clean sheet at home this campaign, securing their place in the semi-finals for the third time in four seasons.