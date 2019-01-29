Hearts: Christophe Berra signs one-year contract extension

Christophe Berra won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 2006

Captain Christophe Berra wants to finish his career at Hearts after signing a one-year extension to deal.

The centre-back, 33, is now contracted to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2021.

"I'm really happy. I've made it known I want to spend the rest of my career here and hopefully that will be the case," the Scotland international said.

Berra has played 16 times this season having been absent from August until the December with a hamstring problem.

He rejoined Hearts in 2017 after seven years in England with Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers and has played 206 times for the club since 2003.

"I come from this city and I started my career here and I've always wanted to finish it here. There wasn't really any negotiations.

"It's a great place to play and we're trying to build something here over the next two or three seasons. There's no better place for me to be."