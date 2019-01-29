Graham Barrow: Wrexham manager happy with 'strong' squad

Wrexham signed former Grimsby Town midfielder Luke Summerfield in July 2018

Wrexham manager Graham Barrow does not anticipate any further signings before the January transfer window closes.

Barrow says he is happy with his current squad of players, as fifth-placed Wrexham once again bid for promotion from the National League.

And the former Wigan Athletic, Chester and Bury boss added some fringe players could be allowed to leave before the window closes on Thursday evening.

"I think the squad is strong and hopefully strong enough," Barrow said.

"I speak to managers, who obviously ask about players. There's been a little bit of interest.

"We can afford to let a couple go and willing to do that if it suits us and suits the player."

One player who will be missing for the next two fixtures is midfielder Luke Summerfield, who suffered a calf injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Maidenhead United.

"Touch wood I don't think it's a real serious one so at the most he would miss two games," Barrow added.

Wrexham travel to 14th-place Boreham Wood in the National League on Saturday after they ended a run of four consecutive league defeats with victory against Maidenhead last time out.