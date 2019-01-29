Ryan Seager joins Yeovil Town from Southampton on free transfer

Ryan Seager
Ryan Seager has also had loan spells with Crewe and MK Dons

Yeovil Town have signed Ryan Seager from Southampton on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old striker was born in Yeovil and spent the second half of last season on loan at the club, scoring once in seven games.

Seager, who made two first-team appearances for Southampton, has signed an 18-month contract at Huish Park.

He joined Dutch club Telstar on a season-long loan in August but was recalled by Saints, enabling him to move elsewhere.

Yeovil manager Darren Way told the club website: "The opportunity to bring a player born and bred in Yeovil to the club on a permanent basis couldn't be missed.

"We know Ryan from his time with us last season but from seeing him in training we're dealing with a different mindset this time around."

