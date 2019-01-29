Martin Canning: Hamilton Academical part with manager

Hamilton Academical are searching for a new manager following the departure of Martin Canning.

The Premiership club say the 37-year-old has left by "mutual agreement", with coaches Guillaume Beuzelin and George Cairns taking temporary charge of first team affairs.

Accies sit 10th in the table, two points above bottom side St Mirren.

The South Lanarkshire side have picked up just one point from their past eight matches in the league.

More to follow.