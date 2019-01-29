Bristol Rovers: Reading defender Gabriel Osho joins on loan for rest of season

Gabriel Osho made his senior Reading debut against Middlesbrough in December

Bristol Rovers have brought in Reading defender Gabriel Osho on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old made two Championship appearances for his parent club earlier this season.

Osho also spent two months on loan at Aldershot and featured eight times for the National League club.

"We look forward to seeing what Gabriel can offer us between now and the end of the season," Rovers manager Graham Coughlan said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.