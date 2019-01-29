Michael McCrudden: Striker to remain at Institute despite interest from other clubs

McCrudden was Institute's top goalscorer last season as they earned promotion from the Championship

Institute have confirmed that top goalscorer Michael McCrudden will not be leaving the club in January.

The striker has attracted the interest of a number of clubs after scoring 19 goals so far this campaign.

Derry City, Coleraine and Port Vale have been linked with the 27-year-old, who said in December that he was considering his future.

Stute issued a statement on Tuesday revealing that the striker will remain at the club.

"This decision has been taken with due regard to the needs and aspirations of the club and the wellbeing of all our players and coaching staff," the club said.

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin has also been linked with a move away from the Championship winners.

The former Coleraine defender is believed to be in the frame for the vacant manager's role at Cliftonville, but has played down reports and insisted he is fully focused on his job at Stute.

Michael Press is currently interim manager at Solitude since Barry Gray's departure earlier this month.

Institute have lost their last three Irish Premiership matches and are currently seventh in the table, having lost in the fifth round of the Irish Cup at home to Warrenpoint Town.