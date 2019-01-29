Stoke City: Danny Batth completes moves from Wolves

From the section

Danny Batth's last appearance on loan at Middlesbrough came in a 1-1 draw against Millwall on 19 January

Stoke City have completed the signing of Wolves centre-back Danny Batth for a fee understood to be an initial £3m.

Batth, 28, had previously been on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough, making 13 appearances.

He has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract and joins former Wolves team-mates Benik Afobe and Ryan Woods.

"Danny is a dominant leader. He's got great pedigree having got promoted with Wolves last season," Stoke manager Nathan Jones said.

"I think the environment needs freshening up with new signings and Danny will do just that."

Batth could make his debut for the Potters in Saturday's game at Hull City.

