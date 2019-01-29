Newport County: Man City FA Cup tie 'a big carrot' - Michael Flynn

Former Spain international Pep Guardiola has also managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says the possibility of pitting his wits against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would be "special."

County will host City in the FA Cup fifth round if they can overcome Middlesbrough in a fourth round replay.

Flynn says a home tie against the Premier League champions is a "big carrot" for both sides.

"It would be a special moment in my life, not just in my career," Flynn said.

"He's the best in the business at the moment so it's a very, very big carrot not just for the whole city and the club but for me as well.

"It's a big carrot but it is for Middlesbrough as well and we've still got a very tough game to overcome so I'm not taking anything for granted."

Matthew Dolan's stoppage-time equaliser against Boro secured Flynn's side a replay at Rodney Parade next Tuesday.

County have two League Two games before their replay against the Championship side, with a home game against Port Vale on Tuesday and then a trip to Grimsby on Saturday.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales. "We need to be professional and we need to concentrate on the league for the next week

"We've got to keep focused and get a few wins in the league because we want to climb the table.

"We want this to be a magical season not just a good one. We want to be up near the play-offs.

"If we can get to the play-offs off the back of the run we've had in the FA Cup that would be a fantastic achievement for this football club."