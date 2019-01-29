Juan Mata uncertainty over Manchester United deal alerts a number of clubs

Mata arrived at Old Trafford when former Manchester United boss David Moyes was in charge

Juan Mata is at the centre of interest from a number of clubs in England and overseas amid continuing uncertainty over his Manchester United future.

The midfielder's representatives have been negotiating with United about an extension to his current deal, which expires in the summer.

It is thought the Spaniard, 30, would prefer to stay at Old Trafford but so far there has been no agreement.

If no deal is reached, Mata will be available for free in the summer.

That has alerted some of Europe's top clubs in the former Chelsea man, who became the second significant signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era when he moved to United for £37.1m in January 2014.

There is no suggestion Mata will leave immediately but he has started just two Premier League games under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In addition to Mata, the short-term future of club captain Antonio Valencia remains unresolved.

The 33-year-old right-back has endured an injury-plagued campaign and has featured only once under Solskjaer.

Valencia's contract is set to expire in the summer and United have until 1 March to decide whether to trigger an option for an additional year.