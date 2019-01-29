Wolves in talks with Atletico Madrid over £18m deal for Jonny Castro Otto

Otto (left) made 36 league appearances for Celta Vigo last season

Wolves are in talks with Atletico Madrid about completing a club record £18m transfer for Jonny Castro Otto.

Defender Otto joined Wolves on loan during the summer and has made 21 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old full-back has impressed on his return after a month out with a knee injury.

He made the move to Wolves straight after joining Atletico from Celta Vigo and could now be leaving Madrid despite never playing for his parent club.

If Wolves reach an agreement it would equal the fee they paid Middlesbrough for winger Adama Traore in July.