Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Scott Brown, Neil Lennon

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are exploring a deal for Borrusia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic captain Scott Brown is to decide between staying at the Scottish champions and Western Melbourne after rejecting a huge offer to join Al-Wasl in Dubai. (Daily Record)

Rangers have offered Dundee £50,000 to sign Glen Kamara this month, with the midfielder having committed to joining the Ibrox club in the summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

On-loan forward Greg Stewart vows to shine under manager Derek McInnes before he decides to commit to Aberdeen long term. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Filip Benkovic, on loan from Leicester, could miss the rest of the season after picking up a leg injury in Saturday's win over Hamilton. (Sun, print edition)

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan looks set to pick Sunderland over Aberdeen as a loan destination this month. (Daily Record)

Motherwell teenager David Turnbull is set to sign new deal to stay at Fir Park, despite interest from Southampton, Sunderland and Swansea. (Sun)

Chairman Rod Petrie has taken personal control of the probe into the suspension of Hibs boss Neil Lennon.(Sun)

Neil Lennon never accepts second best and was right to confront Hibs players, says his former Celtic team-mate Paul Hartley. (Daily Record)

Suspended Hibs boss Neil Lennon is a nag, but he's a born winner and he'll bounce back, says former Celtic team-mate John Hartson. (Evening Times)

Scott Bain believes he is "100 per cent" ready to permanently dislodge Craig Gordon as the number one goalkeeper at Celtic. (Scotsman)

Midfielder Ryan Jack reckons Rangers answered questions over their mentality with Sunday's win at Livingston. (Herald)

Hearts striker Craig Wighton is due to return from injury next month after being sidelined by an ankle complaint. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell is facing a touchline ban after being charged with manhandling an official. (Sun)

Former Rangers youth John Fleck is the subject of talks between West Ham and Sheffield United over a £4m switch to the London Stadium. (Daily Record)