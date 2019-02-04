The FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay
QPR19:45Portsmouth
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Portsmouth

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Queens Park Rangers striker Tomer Hemed might be in the squad for Tuesday's FA Cup replay against Portsmouth after recovering from a hernia operation.

Right-back Angel Rangel (thigh) and on-loan defender Geoff Cameron (ankle) are both out injured.

Portsmouth midfielder Dion Donohue will miss the match having suffered a shin injury in Saturday's encounter against Doncaster.

Defender Jack Whatmough is having a scan on his knee and is a doubt.

MATCH FACTS

  • QPR are unbeaten in their past 13 home games against Portsmouth in all competitions (W9 D4) since a 0-1 loss in the third tier in September 1961.
  • Six of the past eight meetings between Portsmouth and QPR in all competitions have ended as draws, with the other two QPR victories.
  • Portsmouth have not reached the FA Cup fifth round since the 2009-10 season, when they went all the way to the final.
  • QPR have been eliminated from their past four FA Cup fourth-round ties, last progressing from this stage in the 1996-97 campaign with a 3-2 win over Barnsley.
  • As a manager in all competitions, QPR boss Steve McClaren has faced Portsmouth more often than any other side without winning (P7 W0 D4 L3).

