Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town
TEAM NEWS
Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre is set to miss the tie with flu, while midfielder Diogo Jota is also absent after picking up a knock in Saturday's victory over Everton.
Ryan Giles and Niall Ennis are among a number of Under-23s who could earn a senior call up for Shrewsbury's visit.
Shrewsbury pair Mat Sadler and Anthony Grant are suspended for manager Sam Ricketts' return to Molineux.
The League One club will also assess Dave Edwards ahead of the tie.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: "It was a tough game (at Shrewsbury), but I can say Ryan Giles is going to be involved tomorrow.
"That is the idea when you bring in back ups, you try and provide them this moment of real competition. This is the way we can see how well they handle situations.
"Young players bring joy and excitement, but it only works out when they are inside an organised and well-structured team. This is the best way to put young players inside, but we are very pleased with the back-ups that we have.
"Giles is one example - he started working with us at the beginning of the season. First day he went to Switzerland, he played a lot of games, he's inside the idea and process of the team."
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts said: "We're a little bit Jekyll and Hyde at the moment; one performance can be very, very good, then we come away from that and the next game isn't.
"Wolves don't change, that's probably one of the biggest things you can pay compliment to them. They won't change how they play, they're the same every game.
"I expect them to move the ball well and move it quickly across a good surface so we have to be prepared for that and show some resilience, be hard to play against and look to break when we can."
MATCH FACTS
- Three of the five previous meetings between Wolves and Shrewsbury at Molineux have ended level - Shrewsbury won a league game 1-0 in April 1985, while Wolves won a League Cup match 6-1 in September 1991.
- Wolves have reached the FA Cup fifth round just once in the last 10 seasons, doing so in the 2016-17 campaign.
- Shrewsbury have lost on all five occasions they've taken a top-flight side to a replay in the FA Cup, most recently against West Ham in the third round last season.
- Shrewsbury have reached the FA Cup fifth round in just one of the last 27 seasons, doing so in 2015-16.
- The previous FA Cup meeting between Wolves and Shrewsbury also went to a replay, with Wolves triumphing in the quarter-final in 1978-79.