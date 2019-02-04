Newport County v Middlesbrough
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Newport goalkeeper Joe Day is available after missing the first tie with his wife due to give birth to twins.
Dan Butler, Mark O'Brien and Padraig Amond, who were all on the bench for Saturday's 3-0 league defeat at Grimsby, are all set to return.
Championship side Middlesbrough remain fifth in the league table and boss Tony Pulis is expected to make changes for his side's fourth game in 12 days.
Lewis Wing is a doubt having played in recent games with a groin injury.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
With a fifth-round tie against Manchester City at stake, Newport manager Michael Flynn said: "I am not thinking about Man City one bit, not a chance.
"This could end up like Bullseye - Bully's special prize, look what you could have won.
"You start getting carried away and you see the boat floating off, and you end up with a rubber dinghy.
"I have too much respect for Tony Pulis, too much respect for Middlesbrough Football Club, and that is all I'm thinking about."
MATCH FACTS
- Newport County are winless in their three previous meetings with Middlesbrough in all competitions (D1 L2), losing their only such home meeting 0-1 in November 1986.
- This will be Middlesbrough's first away game in the FA Cup since a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in February 2015, ending a run of nine consecutive games at the Riverside in the competition.
- Middlesbrough have progressed from 22 of their past 24 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division.
- Newport County are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time (also 1948-49). They've lost just one of their past six home FA Cup games against sides from the top two tiers (W3 D2).
- Middlesbrough had 19 shots against Newport in the first meeting, with Lewis Wing having a hand in 10 of them (five shots, five chances created).