Newport County v Middlesbrough

Former Middlesbrough academy player Matthew Dolan scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the first tie

TEAM NEWS

Newport goalkeeper Joe Day is available after missing the first tie with his wife due to give birth to twins.

Dan Butler, Mark O'Brien and Padraig Amond, who were all on the bench for Saturday's 3-0 league defeat at Grimsby, are all set to return.

Championship side Middlesbrough remain fifth in the league table and boss Tony Pulis is expected to make changes for his side's fourth game in 12 days.

Lewis Wing is a doubt having played in recent games with a groin injury.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

With a fifth-round tie against Manchester City at stake, Newport manager Michael Flynn said: "I am not thinking about Man City one bit, not a chance.

"This could end up like Bullseye - Bully's special prize, look what you could have won.

"You start getting carried away and you see the boat floating off, and you end up with a rubber dinghy.

"I have too much respect for Tony Pulis, too much respect for Middlesbrough Football Club, and that is all I'm thinking about."

