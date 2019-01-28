Welsh Cup: Cambrian & Clydach draw Welsh Premier League leaders Barry
Welsh Football League Division One side Cambrian & Clydach draw Welsh Premier League leaders Barry in the Welsh Cup quarter-final.
Cambrian & Clydach, who lost 2-0 in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup final against Cardiff Met, are the only top-flight side left in Welsh Cup.
Holders Connah's Quay Nomads travel to Caernarfon Town.
The other quarter-finals see Llandudno and Bala Town host The New Saints and Cardiff Met respectively.
The ties will take place between 1-3 March.
Welsh Cup quarter-final draw:
Llandudno v The New Saints
Bala Town v Cardiff Met
Barry Town United v Cambrian & Clydach
Caernarfon Town v Connah's Quay Nomads