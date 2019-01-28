Irish Premiership: Glenavon sign Wearen as Donnelly exits

Eoin Wearen started his career as a youth player at West Ham

Glenavon bring in the versatile Eoin Wearen from Limerick while striker Stephen Donnelly leaves after just seven months at the club.

Wearen, 26, can play in midfield or defence and the Dubliner has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

"He's good with both feet - he's a versatile player who'll be a big presence," Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club website.

Donnelly has been released by the Lurgan Blues at his own request.

The 26-year-old striker, who rarely featured for the Lurgan Blues this season, is returning to Leinster Senior League side Usher Celtic.

"He's travelling from Dublin and he's not been in the team so it's been getting to him," added Hamilton.

"I wouldn't want to force him to stay if he's not happy."