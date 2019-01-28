Conor McAleny: Kilmarnock sign Fleetwood Town forward on loan

Conor McAleny has spent his career so far in England

Kilmarnock have signed forward Conor McAleny on loan from Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season.

McAleny, 26, is Killie's first signing of the January transfer window.

The Englishman started his career with Everton and scored goals on loan at Cardiff, Wigan and Oxford before joining Fleetwood in 2017 and has netted once this season.

Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock, who are third in the Scottish Premiership, host Hearts at Rugby Park on Friday evening.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.