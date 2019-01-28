Bournemouth: Maxim Demin's company assumes full ownership

Maxim Demin (centre) became co-owner of Bournemouth in 2011

Russian businessman Maxim Demin's company has taken full ownership of Bournemouth.

A 25% stake in the Cherries, held by Chicago-based Peak6 Investments, has now been acquired by Demin's AFCB Enterprises Ltd.

A club statement thanked Peak6 for their "investment in and commitment to" Bournemouth since November 2015.

Demin became co-owner of the club with a 50% investment in 2011, when Bournemouth were in League One.

Former chairman Eddie Mitchell then sold his stake in the club to Demin in 2013.

Currently enjoying their fourth season in the Premier League, the club still struggle for matchday income from their 11,450-capacity Vitality Stadium.

Manager Eddie Howe said in May that the club will "never see the benefits of the Premier League era" unless they move to a new ground.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake indicated last summer that the club hoped to have a new stadium completed in time for the 2020-21 season.

The Dorset club have also had plans for a new training ground complex approved by councillors at Borough of Poole.