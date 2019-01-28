Harry Chapman: Blackburn Rovers re-sign Middlesbrough striker

Harry Chapman began his career as a trainee at Middlesbrough in 2014

Blackburn Rovers have re-signed forward Harry Chapman from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Ewood Park, scoring one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions.

He was part of the England squad that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

Chapman is the third signing of the January window for Rovers, who are eighth in the Championship, three points off the play-off places.

