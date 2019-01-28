Pep Guardiola says Vincent Kompany will not get a new contract purely for sentimentality reasons

Vincent Kompany joined Manchester City from Hamburg in 2008 for a fee of around £10m

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will not be awarded a new contract purely for sentimental reasons, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The 32-year-old Belgium international defender's deal runs out at the end of the season.

He has made just 14 appearances for the club this season and is currently sidelined with a muscular problem.

"He's incredible but the reality is in the last five years he's played few, really few," said Guardiola.

"So that is the situation we have to put on the table and the club will discuss it with his agent and make the best decision for both.

"We don't have any doubts about his quality - we miss him when he is not able to play.

"He's important, he is our captain and on the field he gives us extra that few central defenders around the world can give us."

Guardiola 'not involved' in contract negotiations

Reports over the weekend suggested City wanted to offer Kompany a 12-month extension but his ongoing fitness issues were a concern.

He has only played three times since the start of November, with his last game coming in the win over Liverpool on 3 January.

Kompany arrived at City in August 2008 from Hamburg and signed a new six-year deal in 2012.

He has captained the Blues to three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups and will have a testimonial next August after 10 years at the club - with profits going to a Manchester-based homeless fund.

"I'm not involved in the negotiations," Guardiola said.

"I would like to feel that the club knows the sentimental issue is so important.

"It's not important for making decisions, but they have to feel - especially for the players who have been here a long time and helped us to build what we are right now and for the new people who came after.

"I don't like the clubs to say, 'ok, it's done, go'.

"At the same time, there is a moment when it's over for everybody. That's why I said, it's not my decision.

"In those cases, like him [Kompany], like Sergio [Aguero], like David [Silva], like Mr Toure in the past, it's a decision for them to make together with the club.

"He is very special in many ways, in personality and in what he has done on and off the pitch.

"He can speak five, six, seven languages and he communicates quite well and we need him. People who represent us are important.

"What they have done in the past for the new players and the new generations, we can say 'this guy helped us to build the club that we are and what we're trying to build bigger or higher'."