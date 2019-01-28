Zak Jules and Stelios Demetriou: Macclesfield Town sign defenders

Zak Jules played for Motherwell in Scotland's top flight during a loan spell in 2017

Macclesfield have signed defenders Zak Jules and Stelios Demetriou on short-term deals until the end of the season.

Jules, 21, was released by League One side Shrewsbury Town earlier this month, having played in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell in 2017.

He began his career at Reading and has represented Scotland at every level between Under-17 and Under-21.

Cyprus full-back Demetriou, 28, was a youth player at Apollon Limassol before spells with St Mirren and Ross County.

He was released by the Highlands outfit earlier in January after making eight appearances earlier this term.

