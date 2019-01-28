Kieron Morris: Tranmere Rovers sign Walsall winger on loan

Kieron Morris has been with Walsall for his entire career apart from a loan spell at Wrexham in 2015

Walsall winger Kieron Morris has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made more than 150 first-team appearances for the Saddlers since his debut in 2013.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: "We're really pleased. It's something that we've wanted to do; bring in a winger of his quality."

Morris is in line to make his first appearance in a Tranmere shirt away at Port Vale on Saturday.

