Kieron Morris: Tranmere Rovers sign Walsall winger on loan

Kieron Morris
Kieron Morris has been with Walsall for his entire career apart from a loan spell at Wrexham in 2015

Walsall winger Kieron Morris has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made more than 150 first-team appearances for the Saddlers since his debut in 2013.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: "We're really pleased. It's something that we've wanted to do; bring in a winger of his quality."

Morris is in line to make his first appearance in a Tranmere shirt away at Port Vale on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you