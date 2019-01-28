Omar Bogle: Cardiff striker joins Portsmouth on loan after spell with Birmingham

Omar Bogle's only goal for Birmingham City came against Stoke on Boxing Day

Portsmouth have strengthened their attacking options by signing Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Birmingham City.

But his season-long spell was cut short to allow him to join Pompey.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: "He's got pace, he's got power and a strong left foot to score goals, so I'm looking forward to working with him."

Bogle is the club's third arrival in the January transfer window following the permanent signings of Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris.

Portsmouth are currently second in League One and travel to leaders Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

